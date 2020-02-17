The Bradberry Hype-Train in Full Effect

The Redskins need cornerbacks. And bad. Regardless of Quinton Dunbar's situation, they needed two starters going into the offseason and they might need three.

One of them could be and probably should be James Bradberry of the Carolina Panthers.

If you're going to bring virtually the entire Panthers organization to Washington, you might as well, right?

Bradberry has been connected for several weeks with the Redskins for obvious reasons, but now the great Gil Brandt, inducted into the Hall of Fame last August, is joining the party.

J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington who did the original interview with Bradberry, connected the free agent corner to be again with Rivera in this post and also mentioned (correctly) the possibility of Bashaud Breeland coming back.

Breeland signed with Carolina after leaving the Redskins on a multi-year deal only to have his physical go awry and to land in Green Bay and then onto Kansas City, where he just won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

Other top free agent corners are Byron Jones of the Cowboys and Darqueze Dennard of the Bengals, who ProFootballFocus.com continues to connect to the Redskins because he can play the slot, a position of extreme need and importance.

Also - Chris Harris of the Broncos can play inside and out along with Brian Poole from the New York Jets and Logan Ryan from the Titans.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.