The Experts Weigh in on Chase Young

The Washington Redskins selected Ohio State defensive end, Chase Young, with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. For all of the talk about possibly trading down, selecting Young was the absolutely correct move for Washington.

Young is the best overall player in this draft and, fortunately for the Redskins, the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1 overall needed a quarterback.

So, what are the Redskins getting in Chase Young?

Former Washington general manager, Charley Casserly, weighed in on Young.

In watching Young at Ohio State, Casserly is correct. The comparisons to Clowney as a prospect are accurate. However, Young is a bit more athletic and a better overall pass-rusher.

Former Redskin defensive back — and current ESPN analyst — Matt Bowen, praised Young’s athleticism, specifically his short-area quickness, twitch and bend.

We’ve heard the term generational tossed around far too often this draft season. Every year, someone is generational. Young does make the case he is that type of player.

Highlights: Chase Young Declares for 2020 NFL Draft | Ohio State | B1G Football Ohio State's Chase Young declares he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft. Here's a look back at some of his top plays during his time as a Buckeye. #OhioStateBucke...

The Redskins have built a strong defensive front through the draft. And, for as good as players like Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and others are, Young is on a different level. He takes Washington’s front seven from a talented and promising group to one that will be feared sooner rather than later.

When was the last time the Redskins actually had a player who struck fear in the opposition? That would be from 2004-07 when the late, great Sean Taylor roamed the secondary for Washington.

Young is an elite talent who will be surrounded by other talented defenders and a strong defensive coaching staff led by head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

The Redskins still need help in the secondary and all over the offense, but on the first day of the 2020 NFL Draft, they got a lot better.

Bryan Manning has covered the NFL, MLB, NBA, college football and college basketball for almost 10 years for various outlets such as Bleacher Report, SB Nation, FanSided, USA Today SMG, and others. Bryan has covered the Washington Redskins for different outlets and currently co-hosts a podcast on the Virginia Tech Hokies for SB Nation. For his day job, Bryan works in engineering for a major communications company.