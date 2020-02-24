The Latest on Trent's Return

Ron Rivera is involved in a lot of NFL business. He's on the competition committee. He's the head coach and essentially the President of Football Operations for the Washington Redskins.

That's a big enough job as it is.

But he also has to play peacemaker between Trent Williams and the franchise.

Here's the latest on Williams' return which has been heavily speculated on:

Williams probably will return soon but absolutely nothing should be counted on for sure, as we've said all along. This is complicated and remains complicated.

Mark Maske doubled down on the semi-ominous tone in his first tweet about a potential re-marriage to Williams.

Williams is in an interesting situation too. From what I know, he not only wants to play football but he HAS to play football again. He has a family situation that is private which I've heard about, which combined with losing $14+ million last year, puts him in a bind.

My understanding is that Williams regularly comes back to the area and may even be here right now, but I do not expect anything in the next day or two. A couple of cocktails and some good conversation in Indianapolis between Williams' agent and the Redskins might help though.

He has very little leverage in my opinion to negotiate a long-term deal or a lucrative bonus structure, so that might give the Redskins and Rivera the upper-hand ultimately.

