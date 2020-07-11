RedskinsReport
The Name Game Could Be Over in 48 Hours?

Chris Russell

Could Monday bring word of a new name for the burgundy and gold?

The 'Washington Whatevers' could turn into the Washington __________ to start the new week, if a somewhat casual report from Charles Robinson of Yahoo! is correct.

Robinson certainly has a good track record of reporting, but when you listen to the audio provided by ESPN Dallas (103.3 FM), the way the news is mentioned came off as strange. 

Almost ho-hum. As if we assumed this timeline was going to happen all along. No matter how long Dan Snyder and Ron Rivera have been talking, it's hard to fathom they've been talking long enough to make such a difficult decision. One that usually takes years. 

Here's the deal: The organization is in super rush mode to get this done so they can stop taking a beating financially and criticism everywhere they turn. Ron Rivera wants to coach football, not deal with this hurricane. 

It's probably going to lead a mistake and it's hard to fathom that the name will be a slam dunk win for fans but if it happens by Monday, one group will win. 

Those that are exhausted from the name game. 

Would you be happy or upset if the new name is chosen so soon? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

