The Redskins add a 2nd Del Rio!

Chris Russell

Could the Redskins have another Del Rio in the house? It appears so. 

Luke Del Rio, the son of new Redskins Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio, says he's coming to Washington. 

The younger Del Rio was apparently in a high school coaching role this past year after playing quarterback at Florida from 2015-2017. 

He was a walk-on originally at Alabama and transferred to Oregon State before finishing his career with the Gators. 

It's not immediately known what his title will be but it's very likely it would on the offensive side and perhaps as a quality control type of coach. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

