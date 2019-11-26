The Redskins Could be Without Ryan

Ryan Kerrigan is currently in concussion protocol and it's likely that we won't know until Friday at the earliest if he'll play this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Kerrigan was injured in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions and did not return.

If he's not able to be cleared, it would bring an iron man streak to an end.

Kerrigan has played and started in 139 consecutive games since his debut on September 11, 2011.

Philip Rivers has a streak of 219 consecutive games and starts, the longest currently in the National Football League. Rivers only played in four games total in each of his first two seasons so while he is the current leader in the clubhouse, it is not a career streak like Kerrigan's.

Brandon Carr of the Baltimore Ravens has 187 consecutive games played and starts in his NFL career.

If we're including specialists, L. P. Ladouceur has currently played in 228 straight regular season games.

That's it, per Wikipedia, unless I am missing someone.

As poor as the Redskins have been, this is the second iron man streak in recent memory.

London Fletcher's consecutive start streak of 215 in a row ended on December 29, 2013 as did his career with the Washington Redskins. He played in all 256 games of his career.

He never missed a game in his stops in Buffalo, St. Louis and Washington.

If Kerrigan does miss his first NFL game this Sunday, the Redskins will start rookie Montez Sweat and Ryan Anderson at outside linebacker.

