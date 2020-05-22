The Redskins Go (0-100) on Pete Prisco's Top NFL Player List

CBS Senior Sports Writer, Pete Prisco, came out with his annual “Top 100 NFL Players of 2020” and you may be surprised which Redskins made the list.

The answer? No one.

The NFL consists of roughly 1500 players, and the decorated sports writer whittled down the list to his personal top 100. To no surprise, Patrick Mahomes spearheads the group at number one after a Super Bowl winning season and a culminating Super Bowl MVP trophy.

Yet, no Redskins are present.

Comparatively speaking, the rest of the NFC East had 13 players featured on this list, with Ezekiel Elliott being the highest rated player.

He was ranked number 17, and Prisco noted that “[Elliott] had another impressive season after signing a big contract, rushing for 1,357 with 14 touchdowns. He remains a top-level back, but his 20-plus runs were down from 11 to 4 from the previous season.”

The Cowboys led the NFC East with seven representatives, mostly coming from their offensive line. One interesting thing to note is Demarcus Lawrence made the list at number 58.

You may remember, he was acquired in 2014 with the 34th overall selection, a pick traded to them from Washington.

The Eagles had the second most selections with five players on the list, while the New York Giants only had one. Saquon Barkley was New York’s only representative at 35.

The closest a Redskins player got? Honorable mention at 104. Where right guard Brandon Scherff was placed. One slot behind Philadelphia’s quarterback Carson Wentz.

There were several former Redskins on the list including recent departee Preston Smith who came in at 89. Prisco noted, “After signing as a free agent last season in Green Bay, he provided a nice 1-2 punch with Za'Darius Smith. Preston Smith had a career-high 12 sacks.”

Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins came in at 86, while newly acquired Left Tackle Trent Williams came in at 110 for the San Francisco 49ers. This was a surprising designation, considering he sat out all of the 2019 season.

Do you think this ranking is fair? Do you believe a certain Redskins player should be on the list? Let me know in the comments below! Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

George Carmi is an editor/contributing writer to FullPressCoverage.com or @FPC_Redskins. He is a native of the DC metropolitan area and is an avid fan of DC Sports. A former journalism major at the University of Maryland, his focus is now in public education. His earliest memories consist of Darrell Green, "The Posse" and Super Bowl XXVI. Follow him on twitter @Gcarmi21