The Redskins Land Peyton

Not that Peyton! Even ESPN can't get him.

The Redskins did land a Peyton on Tuesday to add to their suddenly crowded backfield.

For two years, three million dollars and such a small guarantee, I'm down.

Barber provides immediate insurance for Derrius Guice and Bryce Love. Guice is oft-injured and Love is coming off a significant injury that has taken him off the field for more than 18 months by the time football returns.

Perhaps more.

Also in the Redskins backfield is Adrian Peterson and J.D. McKissic.

Barber has been fine. He's been OK.

He has 15 career rushing touchdowns. two receiving scores and is pure depth and competition.

That's it. He's not a starter. Could he be? Sure. Only if they don't have any other choice.

I like the deal because of what it is.

