RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

The Redskins Land Peyton

Chris Russell

Not that Peyton! Even ESPN can't get him. 

The Redskins did land a Peyton on Tuesday to add to their suddenly crowded backfield.

For two years, three million dollars and such a small guarantee, I'm down. 

Barber provides immediate insurance for Derrius Guice and Bryce Love. Guice is oft-injured and Love is coming off a significant injury that has taken him off the field for more than 18 months by the time football returns. 

Perhaps more. 

Also in the Redskins backfield is Adrian Peterson and J.D. McKissic. 

Barber has been fine. He's been OK. 

He has 15 career rushing touchdowns. two receiving scores and is pure depth and competition. 

That's it. He's not a starter. Could he be? Sure. Only if they don't have any other choice.

 I like the deal because of what it is. 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free and register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

I Feel Bad for the Redskins

Quinton Dunbar wants out. The question is when and where he goes? Also, does anyone want Dunbar or Trent Williams knowing the baggage they have to bring aboard.

Chris Russell

by

Westside_walker

Redskins Should Sign Cam (Phillips)

The Redskins can sign Cam. Not just yet on Cam Newton but starting Monday, they can sign Cam Phillips, the best receiver in the XFL, a Virginia Tech star and he's cheap.

Chris Russell

by

Journeyman1289

Williams' Agent Takes His Shot

Quinton Dunbar continuously popped off and he got traded. Trent Williams said nothing until he returned last October and then said a lot. Since? Radio silence. Now?

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food

The Redskins have a new running back!

Chris Russell

Source: Dunbar Didn't Want Mega Dollars

Quinton Dunbar was unofficially traded to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday for a fifth round pick. A low return in many eyes but especially if you know what he was looking for.

Chris Russell

Sheriff Rivera Makes a Few Smart Moves

The Redskins solved some issues, created new ones and dominated the NFL headlines for one day. Rick Snider on some ultimately smart decisions.

RickSnider

Our Notre Dame Analyst/Publisher Bryan Driskell on Chase Claypool, who was mocked to Redskins in 3rd round.

Chris Russell

Rivera's Culture Club = Plenty of Questions

The Redskins are 'making moves, making moves, making million dollar moves.' Are they really solving any of their issues while they try to improve their culture club?

Jamual Forrest

Quinton Dunbar Reportedly Traded to Seahawks

That didn't take anywhere near as long as we thought. Quinton Dunbar has reportedly been dealt to as far away from the Redskins as you can get in the NFL.

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

Redskins Make First Trade Under Rivera

The Redskins took a swing at the quarterback pinata on Monday and when the bat hit the paper donkey, Kyle Allen from the Carolina Panthers popped out.

IvanLambert

by

IvanLambert