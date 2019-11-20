Wednesday Practice at Redskins Park

Some good news for the Redskins as they held a practice to get ready for the (3-6-1) Detroit Lions this Sunday.

Running back Chris Thompson was back to work. He's been out since October 13th in Miami. The Redskins only win of the season.

Also, defensive tackle Tim Settle returned to the practice field after missing last week's horrendous loss to the New York Jets.

That's especially important because of Daron Payne's injury, which left him in a boot on Monday. Payne did not practice on Wednesday, nor did Jonathan Allen.

Adrian Peterson was not at practice but that is normal on a Wednesday for the veteran running back.

Vernon Davis, who has missed every game of the Bill Callahan era was on the practice field as well.

As for Montae Nicholson?

There was also this close up video of Alex Smith, who is playing a very influential role in the organization by all accounts, helping out with the quarterbacks.

