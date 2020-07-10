The Time Is Now for a Black Owner in Washington and the NFL

Washington, D.C. was once known as a chocolate city. Some may still consider it that way to this day. But gentrification has hit the city which forced housing prices to increase that has pushed black residents into the surrounding counties.

According to the 2010 U.S. Census, 51% of D.C.’s population identifies as black. That is down 9% from the 2000 U.S. Census, but still a majority of the city’s population. There is an expectation that with the 2020 U.S. Census Washington will still be a majority-minority city and stay that way for the foreseeable future.

In a city that is majority-minority and a majority to plurality of its citizens are black it is time for Washington’s football team to have an owner that reflects its team’s community.

According to a 2019 Racial and Gender Report Card conducted by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES), 70.1% of the players in the NFL identify as a minority race. There are two owners, Shad Khan principal owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kim Pegula with “significant interest” in the Buffalo Bills. Other than those two, there is a lack of diversity in NFL ownership.

With Owner Daniel Snyder possibly losing his three minority partners, it is time to step-up and bring in a black owner. Someone that looks like a super majority of the league. Someone that can sit at the table with Mr. Snyder when interviewing potential black coaches and front office personnel and make sure that he is not just checking off a box in hiring practices.

This seems like easy low hanging fruit. Even for an NFL that has suddenly found its wokeness. Here are some leading black business leaders and groups that could fill a void that needs much needed filling.

DMV Sports Legend Group

There are those that have played here and made a name for themselves. The likes of Doug Williams, Rick "Doc" Walker, Gilbert Arenas, and others could easily be here. But I wanted to make it more hometown and professionally raised in the area focused.

Those athletes could be Kevin Durant, John Wall, Bradley Beal, Vernon Davis, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Grant Hill.

DMV Entertainment Group

This list was both easy and hard to do. You are either born and/or raised in the DMV or you are not. Most of these names will be familiar, some might not be. And yes, Samuel L. Jackson was born in Washington, D.C., so I am counting that.

Who wouldn’t want Jules Winnfield as a part owner? My list of entertainers also includes Dave Chappelle, Taraji P. Henson, Jeffrey Wright, and Wale.

Robert F. Smith

Robert F. Smith might be a name you might recognize. No, it is not because of him founding his own private equity from Vista Equity Partners in 2000. It might be because he spoke at Morehouse College during the 2019 graduation and committed to wiping out the student debt of all graduates. Mr. Smith’s philanthropic work would shine here in the DMV and, as an educated guess, would be one of many bright spots that would be needed during and after the rebranding.

David Steward

With no team to call his own from his hometown of St. Louis Missouri, this could be an opportunity for World Wide Technology co founder David Steward to own a part of the franchise that dominated the south for decades. Not only would he help desegregate the owners box of a franchise with one of the most historically racist owners in George Preston Marshall, but he could come in with fresh ideas on how to make the new stadium more tech savvy for fans.

Patrick Mahomes

We all know that Andy Reid and his quarterbacks (until he trades them to Bruce Allen) have always figuratively owned the Washington football team on the field. So why not make it official with Mahomes buying a part ownership? (Yes rules would prohibit this, but we're having some fun).

