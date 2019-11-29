Redskins
They're Alive......They're Alive!!!

ChrisRussell

So you say they have a chance? 

Yup! The Washington Redskins have a chance. They're not dead yet! The might be on Sunday in Charlotte but they won't be dead-on-arrival! 

That's because Lorenzo Alexander, Trent Murphy and Andre Roberts (three former Redskins) and the well built, smart, culture driven Buffalo Bills went down to Dallas and kicked the Cowboys in the teeth a few times, before stuffing them like a Thanksgiving turkey!

The Bills beat the Cowboys 26-15, making a huge statement and while they went to (9-3) the noise emanating out of Arlington was all about Jason Garrett's future and Jerry Jones. 

Who really cares? The Cowboys are a bunch of sports cars that break down as soon as you get them out on the highway. 

They're mediocre at best, which is better than the Redskins, but unlike the Redskins outside of the building, they actually had  a chance. Many around the NFL, including myself, thought they were the best team in the weakened NFC East.

What a bleep-show they've turned out to be. I know it's all Jason Garrett's fault (laughable) and not any of the player's fault, but the Cowboys disappointing and unexpected thud has kept the door open for Bruce Allen's troops. 

You might be saying huh? Here's the deal.

The Washington Post first laid out this improbable scenario last week of the Redskins still having a shot at the playoffs by winning the NFC East at (7-9). 

So all the Redskins have to do is beat the Panthers, Packers, Eagles, Giants and Cowboys while Dallas loses their remaining games and the Giants beat the Eagles twice, so that the Redskins could ride the ultimate magic carpet into the playoffs as champions.

So you're saying there's a chance?

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

