Thomas Davis says he's a Redskins LB

Players and agents break news on their own and that's just fine, if we're combing social media for it.

In this case, I wasn't, but Matt Paras of the Washington Times was and now we know that Thomas Davis, a Ron Rivera guy and linebacker for many years in Carolina is coming aboard.

We wrote about this possibility over the weekend and now it is a reality.

With the re-signing of Jon Bostic, the addition of Kevin Pierre-Louis and in-house choices of Shaun Dion Hamilton, Cole Holcomb and Josh Harvey-Clemons, the Redskins are filling out their linebacking corps.

