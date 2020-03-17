RedskinsReport
Thomas Davis says he's a Redskins LB

Chris Russell

Players and agents break news on their own and that's just fine, if we're combing social media for it. 

In this case, I wasn't, but Matt Paras of the Washington Times was and now we know that Thomas Davis, a Ron Rivera guy and linebacker for many years in Carolina is coming aboard.

We wrote about this possibility over the weekend and now it is a reality. 

With the re-signing of Jon Bostic, the addition of Kevin Pierre-Louis and in-house choices of Shaun Dion Hamilton, Cole Holcomb and Josh Harvey-Clemons, the Redskins are filling out their linebacking corps. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

