Thursday Practice Report - Redskins @ Packers

ChrisRussell

Once again for the Redskins, who head to potentially frigid Lambeau Field on Sunday, the practice bubble was not happening on Thursday. 

In years past, it probably would have been used on a day like today. There was bright sunshine, but cold and blustery conditions were  met far too often with an indoor practice. 

It doesn't make any sense to practice inside this week or moving forward unless you can't get any footing outside. 

The Redskins are doing the right there to prepare for the Green Bay Packers and in addition, have officials back again. 

A few staples of Redskins practices under Bill Callahan have been more fundamentals and technique work, officials as a constant presence and less screwing around. 

That's a good thing. 

Once again, Paul Richardson and Trey Quinn were not at practice during the media portion, as they were not on Wednesday. 

If you ever wanted to see an NFL team stretch - you're in luck! We were there for you! 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

