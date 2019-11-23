Tickets Anyone?

Redskins
Just how cheap can you get a ticket to Sunday's scintillating showdown at FedExField for?

Four dollars! For real? If you can get into the "Hail BBQ" tailgate, now you're really cooking. 

Earlier this week, yes. On Seatgeek.com per Robert Klemko, now of  The Washington Post posted this that I put on our community page here at Redskins Maven & SI.  

On Stubhub.com Friday night, the cheapest I could find was for a pair at $14.50 each in Section 403. 

Club level seats were going for just over $20. 

Stubuhub WSH DET

Back on Seatgeek, the lowest ticket price on Friday night are back up to $12 each. 

SeatGeek WSH DET

What may have happened, and likely occurred, is that fans started snatching up the insanely low priced tickets and that caused the secondary market inflation. 

The same for VividSeats.com. The market corrected itself a bit. 

Then there was this eye sore for the Redskins: 

Luxury tickets costing less than a NY Strip at Outback Steakhouse? 

However, while the negative spin is always easy - there's also the likely reality as captured by my pal Ed Sheahin. 

Header Photo Credit: Dan Harsha Twitter @SunsetRoadzter

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel & can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

