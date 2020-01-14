Tim Gribble Replaces Kyle Smith

RedskinsMaven
That didn't take long. The Redskins have replaced Kyle Smith at the top of their college scouting department. 

From the Redskins press release: 

“Tim is an outstanding scout and veteran in the league,” said Vice President of Player Personnel Kyle Smith. “My tremendous working relationship with Gribbs coupled with his 20-plus years of experience and 19 years as a Redskin made the decision an easy one.”

Prior to his promotion to assistant director of college scouting in 2017, Gribble spent the previous 11 seasons as an area scout for the Redskins. He originally joined the Redskins in 2002 and served as a pro personnel assistant, later adding responsibility as the team’s Northeast scout in 2003. He also covered the South and Midwest regions at various points during his first 16 years with the organization.

Before coming to Washington, Gribble spent two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an assistant in the scouting department. Prior to joining the NFL, he was an assistant coach for his alma mater, Duquesne University. He served as the Dukes’ special teams coordinator (1996-2000), defensive line coach (1996-98) and running backs coach (1998-2000).

My first reaction and it was only speculation to Smith's promotion on Monday was that Cole Spencer would likely get promoted, based on what I heard last summer. Spencer is a national scout in the college department now.  Teams were sniffing around on him and trying to take him out of the Redskins organization, so perhaps he moves up as well into Gribble's former position. 

That's an unanswered question for now but a likely end. 

