Top 5 options for Washington at No. 66

The Redskins could not miss with their first-round selection, assuming theyselect Ohio State's Chase Young with the number two overall pick.

It is the safe, yet best pick the Redskins could make with Young being the consensus best overall player in the NFL Draft pool.

However, on day two, Washington is only slated to have one selection, barring a trade from accumulating more draft picks.

Wide receiver, tight end, and offensive line are the top three needs heading into Thursday night, and here are five options at No. 66 in the third round, the Redskins should consider.

1. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota - The Redskins missed out on the opportunity to draft Maryland standout Stefon Diggs a few years back in the mid-rounds, as they chose Jamison Crowder over the Buffalo Bills superstar. Though Diggs is Diggs and Johnson possess similar receiver traits and ball-skills, Johnson would be a good fit in Washington-

2. Van Jefferson, WR, Florida - is an experienced collegiate receiver coming out of Gainesville. Jefferson's skill-set is not limited to the x, y, or z position, but all three. His most robust skill-set is his route-running and separation ability against man-coverage, which is an essential trait for wide-outs who does not have elite speed on their side

3. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn - A promising left tackle prospect who, with excellent tutelage from Washington coaches, can be molded into a prototypical NFL left tackle.

4. Austin Jackson, OT, USC - Austin is another left tackle prospect (No. 36 on SI Big Board Top 50 profile in header video) that may still be around in round 3 for the Redskins. Scouts love him because of his athletic traits and the potential to be a solid left tackle. It would be worth the investment for Washington.

5. Devin Asiasi, Tight End, UCLA - With Devin's receiving skills, Devin has the potential to become a play-making number one option at the position. He has exceptional spacial awareness versus zone coverage; he is a fluid runner, can run routes on all three levels, and has deceptive speed. The Redskins would need to invest their time into him, as he will not be an immediate starter, but his toolbox presents so many traits that he will prove to be one sooner than later.

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Jamual Forrest has been a freelance sports journalist for four years, covering the Washington Redskins and can be heard as a co-host on The Hog Sty Network's "The Hog Sty" podcast. Additionally, Jamual contributes to The Hog Sty Network and SB Nation's Hogs Haven. You can follow Jamual on Twitter at @LetMualTellit and see his Redskins film breakdowns here.