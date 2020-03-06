Top 5 Potential Trade Partners for Trent

Trent Williams has been granted permission to seek a trade as first reported by Dianna Russini and ESPN.

RedskinsReport.com reached out to Williams to seek comment on Thursday evening but a text was not immediately returned.

He did text ESPN's John Keim a response:

His agent, Vince Taylor, told Ben Standig of The Athletic this:

Now we examine in detail the top five potential trade destinations for Williams and the Redskins.

1. Cleveland Browns:

The most obvious and this has been the case since last year is the Cleveland Browns. It became even more likely when Williams former position coach, Bill Callahan, took the offensive line post with the Browns and when their veteran left tackle, who was not coming back anyway, got arrested for transporting 150+ pounds of marijuana.

Per OvertheCap.com (OTC) - as of Thursday March 5th - the Browns have $61.9 million in cap space.

The Browns also currently have the 41st pick in the draft (2nd). They also have No. 74 (3rd) and No. 90 (3rd), as well as their first round pick which there's no chance of the Redskins getting. Cleveland has seven choices overall.

2. Los Angeles Chargers:

The Chargers just traded their starting left tackle Russell Okung this week for Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner, who we had suggested would be a great fit for the Redskins.

Now - the Bolts could be looking at Williams as a replacement for Okung.

Per Ourlads.com, the Chargers top options on their roster to replace Okung when that trade becomes official with Carolina is Trent Scott and Tyree St. Louis.

In other words, they have a massive hole.

The Chargers are looking to get back to what they were in 2018 and will have Tyrod Taylor along with a rookie quarterback in the fold. It's quite possible that they could take one with the No. 6 overall pick (Justin Herbert?)

Per OTC - the Chargers have about $49 million in cap space before the Okung-Turner deal is officially consummated.

The Chargers also hold the No. 37 (2nd) and ironically the No. 71 (3rd) picks overall and have seven total selections.

3. Indianapolis Colts:

The Colts could be on the verge of losing Anthony Castonzo in free agency, who is the top veteran body in a thin market.

Colts executive Morocco Brown was with the Redskins when Trent Williams was drafted and saw him grow up in his first few seasons.

Per Ourlads, the Colts top swing tackle backup is also a free agent.

They already have issues at quarterback and the Colts could be motivated to swing for the fences.

Indianapolis has NINE different selections in the upcoming draft, including two second round picks, thanks to the trade they made with the Redskins (Montez Sweat) last year.

They have the No. 13 (1st), No. 34 (2nd via Redskins), No. 44 (2nd) & No. 75 (3rd) as their top picks.

The Colts also have a reported $86 million in cap space per OTC as of Thursday March 5th.

4. The Los Angeles Rams (Andrew Whitworth as a free agent) with Sean McVay as their head coach, are also a team that could get involved here.

5. I also wouldn't discount the Jacksonville Jaguars with new offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, Williams' former head coach. They have a struggling young left tackle in Cam Robinson.

Williams should have a robust market as long as he and his agent are not being completely unreasonable.

All five of these teams analyzed above are strong to moderate possibilities for now but I would say from a Redskins perspective, Indianapolis offers the best possible chance to recoup what they've already lost, with the extra second round pick.

One parting shot: The Redskins may have already missed their best opportunity to strike a deal. The Carolina Panthers just swung a trade for Pro Bowl veteran left tackle Russell Okung from the Chargers (noted above). I wonder if it would have been worth a call to Ron Rivera's former stomping grounds to try and make a deal?

Redskins fans - what do you think? Are you just glad they are finally trying to get rid of Trent? Who do you want them to trade him to? Register for free and comment below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.