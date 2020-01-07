Trade up for Tua?

It's official. Any team that "Tank(ed) for Tua" can now draft him. Of course, no team did. That was just a stupid media creation. Or another mindless hashtag.

The Alabama quarterback who won a national championship when he burst on the scene a couple of years ago, chose to enter the NFL, even though there are a ton of questions about his ability to stay healthy.

His college career prematurely ended because of a hip dislocation (posterior wall fracture) and as our own Rick Snider detailed right after the injury, the Redskins ability to truly rake in a haul in the draft, ended early as well.

Now, Tagovailoa is back in and the question is this: Where does he go?

It would seem the Miami Dolphins at No. 5 are the most likely landing spot and that the Bengals would take Joe Burrow before the Redskins No. 2 selection. They're followed by Detroit and the Giants.

Just outside of the top-five, teams like the Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers could be in the hunt for a top quarterback, which could potentially benefit the Redskins.

There are others, but when it comes to Washington moving down, I think it would be a fairly large mistake to move down lower than say No. 7 overall (Carolina).

Who knows? Maybe Marty Hurney and Ron Rivera, two friends who worked together successfully in Charlotte, can swing a deal?

Here's the thing: Tagovailoa is super talented and a quarterback, so I have very little doubt he'll be taken in the top part of the draft. By who and when is the question.

Can the Redskins take advantage of that now that he is in and presumably will get a clean bill of health moving forward? Maybe he hasn't officially? We just don't know at this point until the medicals at the scouting combine are done, followed by a medical re-check about two weeks before the draft in Las Vegas.

Remember, it's not only the hip injury, it was also surgery for a high ankle sprain suffered in October.

That's not only one, but two too many injuries for me to take Tagovailoa so high. Sure, he's going to be fine and receive great care but when a player is injured twice in such a short span, playing at the most critical position, I can't just assume that he's going to stay healthy enough on the NFL level.

I would NOT trade up for Tagovailoa. If he's there at No. 5, I might take him if I'm the Dolphins, but even that is a huge risk. Same thing for Detroit at No. 3 or the Chargers (No. 6) or Panthers (No. 7).

As Rick pointed out, his injury hurt the Redskins and Alabama. It took away some of the value of stinking so bad that you earned the two-spot.

I would trade up for Chase Young, who could fetch a nice compensation package but imagine if you had a healthy Tua and Young as the desire of multiple teams?

Right now, you have both but one is clearly a major injury risk and one is a freak defensive end, which to Rick's point back in November, that's not the same as being a desired quarterback.

