Training Staff Changes for Redskins?

Chris Russell

The Redskins are expected to make changes to their training staff, as has been expected all along and is probably necessary, but apparently that won't include head trainer, Larry Hess, although certainly it could, per a report from J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. Hess is third from the left in the above picture. 

This apparent change is despite winning the 2018 Ed Block Courage Award for NFL training staffs. 

There have been many complaints over the years from former Redskins players and current Redskins players. The Trent Williams fiasco is certainly a huge recent reminder of the chaos. 

Colt McCoy's leg injury and rehabilitation requiring multiple procedures is another. 

Clearing Case Keenum to play on a short week before Week 4 against the New York Giants this year, before he was yanked early because of injury and performance was another.

Finlay later added this update to his original reporting.  

It should be pointed out that the training staff is not solely responsible for the medical care of players. Several doctors are involved in the process, including Dr. Robin West and Dr. James Andrews, depending on the situation. 

Also, some players have an ax to grind at times with certain individuals that they feel cost them money and their career. Sometimes, their issues are valid. Sometimes, it might not be. 

After Bruce Allen was fired on Monday and with the strong possibility that Ron Rivera is soon to be named head coach, nobody's job should be considered completely safe.

Everything is subject to review, especially if Rivera gets the true power that he's expected to have. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

