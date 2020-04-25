Trent Denies Nixing Trade to Vikings

Are you completely drained from the soap opera that is "As the Trent Turns"? How could you not be.

At one point this week, Trent Williams was allegedly being dealt to the Cleveland Browns because he batted eyelashes at someone on 'the gram' and many went nuts and provided a one way virtual ticket to the fringe of Lake Erie.

As reported here in this space that next morning, we were told a deal was not done and while possible, was absolutely not official.

Then the Browns did what they should have done and what just about every team in the NFL figured out.

Why deal with Trent when you can take a tackle at 10-20% of the cost and a player who is 22 years old as opposed to almost 32?

We also mentioned earlier this week that it might take a more experienced helping hand to fix the problem if a deal did not happen this weekend.

Friday, the hot rumor was that Williams would be heading to join Kirk Cousins in Minnesota.

Then - a trade didn't happen and reportedly it was on to San Francisco.

Late Friday night, we heard from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that Williams turned down an opportunity to go to Minnesota.

Now - we have the latest in this never ending saga.

Williams has denied to John Keim of ESPN that story from Rapoport.

OT Williams denies shutting down Vikings trade Trent Williams told ESPN that he did not strike down a potential trade to the Vikings, though sources confirmed that the potential trade partners were informed at some point Friday that the Redskins offensive tackle did not want to play in Minnesota.

And now the rebuttal from Ian Rapoport.

So here we are ....Round four is about to start. Still no deal in place.

One interesting concept that Pete Medhurst and I discussed Friday night on 106.7 The FAN was the possibility of the Redskins taking on a veteran receiver like Marquise Goodwin and maybe a sixth round pick this year in exchange for Williams.

Or a pick this year and a conditional, future, higher round pick next year?

So that's where we are at. The 49ers have a few picks today and the Redskins have a player that very few (if any) teams want.

