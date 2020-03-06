RedskinsReport
Trent Granted Permission to Seek Trade

Chris Russell

Finally - the ice might be thawing after all!

The Redskins are essentially waving the white flag and admitting what Bruce Allen refused to admit and do. 

This is what happens when real adults are in charge. 

The timing makes perfect sense. The new league year and therefore free agency starts in less than two weeks. 

There's one young veteran - Anthony Castonzo - on the free agent market. He's 31 and change and has been a great fit for the Indianapolis Colts for many years.

The top super veteran options that are available via free agency are Andrew Whitworth from the Rams and Jason Peters, who mutually became available per a statement by the Eagles on Thursday. 

We wrote earlier on Thursday about the possibility of adding Peters in a non-traditional swap. 

And now there's Trent Williams, who hasn't played a football game since late December 2018 and is a recovering scalp cancer patient. 

The question for now is this: Will a deal get done?

Remember when we authored this video analysis and here that explained all of the positive slurp-riddled reports as the Redskins trying to establish and re-build trade value after destroying it last year.

It seems simple but an acquiring team has to come up with a second-round pick (probably) and a significant amount of cash to secure Williams on a new contract. 

It's far from a definite but his agent Vince Taylor now has the opportunity to do something legally that he wasn't able to do until now. 

I'm quite sure Taylor and Williams have a strong idea of the interest in Williams and will be able to get a deal done, but until we see it, we should not absolutely say this is a done deal. 

In a seperate post, we'll identify the top five teams and why for Williams. Stay tuned, Redskins fans! 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

