Trent in Redskins Ring of Fame?

He's gone. Maybe some will miss him. Trent Williams and the drama that played out over the last 12 months has been shipped off to San Francisco.

The Redskins were never actually offered a first-round pick despite some running around with what Ron Rivera said the other day with Kevin Sheehan on the radio.

He wasn't willing to help his buddy Dan Snyder by honoring his contract and playing for the Redskins for no extra guarantees and/or a contract extension.

While he was in the process of divorcing himself from the Redskins and he certainly had some more than valid points of contention with the former executive in charge, Bruce Allen, Williams also made it known that he wanted both his cake and cookies for desert.

What do I mean by that?

His agent, Vince Taylor, issued statement after statement to present his client's point of view and at one point said this:

He also said Ron Rivera and Kyle Smith basically have no clue as to what they were doing.

Laughably, Williams and his agent also let it be known that they would welcome a ceremony to induct Williams back into the Redskins "Ring of Fame" at some point down the road.

Wait! Really? Gee whiz, that's nice! Can I help blow up your franchise and then be welcomed back on the red carpet when I retire?

Williams would have been one of the greatest Redskins of all-time if he would have stayed in Washington and if both sides would have handled it better.

However, even when ownership made moves that clearly would make Williams happy, he still wanted nothing to do with playing for the Redskins unless they made promises and guarantees.

Because of the way the last few months played out - is there really any argument that can be made for Williams being welcomed back to Redskins legend and lore, when he retires?

Not in my opinion.

It's not only the nasty war of words that developed over the years over medical treatment, money and various other accusations.

How could you invite Williams back to the Redskins ring of honor when he crushed his pal Snyder and the entire organization by saying last November that the Redskins essentially treated him differently because he is a black athlete.

“It just goes to show you how behind the times [Former President Bruce Allen] is, and he still tries to use that money to hold it over black athletes,” Williams says.

Specifically, Williams was indeed talking about Allen in that case, but is he not aware that Snyder allowed all of this to happen? Maybe he didn't encourage it but he did NOTHING to stop it.

He never once, last year or this year, step up and say "we're going to take care of Trent" and make him happy.

Why? He didn't have to. He knew what we all knew. It was a money power-play rooted from a scary medical concern.

RedskinsReport.com reached out to a few league sources this week to ask a few questions. One of which was the Redskins Ring of Fame issue. One answered the following.

"He will never be honored in the Redskins Ring of Fame along side the great former Redskins."

Another described Williams and his agent as "crying and begging for sympathy about how much he loves the fans, teammates and Dan Snyder."

Nobody that I asked inside the organization would speak on the record, but the belief right now is that Dan Snyder is still furious with Williams and his agent and how this all played out after helping to save his life.

Snyder is not right about a lot of things, but in this particular case, Williams owed a little something back to Snyder specifically and trust me that will never be forgotten.

Barring a massive change of heart, Williams will never be welcomed back.

