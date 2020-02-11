Trent & Rivera Finally Talk

We've had you covered from every angle that we could think of throughout the Trent Williams saga right here. And here. Also here.

Williams and Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera have now reportedly had a conversation.

As Rapoport points out - and again - we have stressed this over and over again. There are a lot of questions and issues.

No matter how this ends up - it seems that it will take the better part of the next month at least to come to a resolution.

Remember this - just because the Redskins plan to have Williams in 2020 - doesn't mean they will.

He is under contract, so it's easy to say that. If they can't agree on a contract structure - your plans are worth nothing.

