RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Trent & Rivera Finally Talk

Chris Russell

We've had you covered from every angle that we could think of throughout the Trent Williams saga right here. And here. Also here. 

Williams and Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera have now reportedly had a conversation. 

As Rapoport points out - and again - we have stressed this over and over again. There are a lot of questions and issues. 

No matter how this ends up - it seems that it will take the better part of the next month at least to come to a resolution. 

Remember this - just because the Redskins plan to have Williams in 2020 - doesn't mean they will. 

He is under contract, so it's easy to say that. If they can't agree on a contract structure - your plans are worth nothing. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Dunbar Asks for Release/Trade

There's never a moment of peace. Even with a new regime. Someone is always squawking or creating a firestorm at Redskins Park.

Chris Russell

by

Rroland77

Tua's medical situation could help the Redskins significantly.

Chris Russell

Redskins Making Progress in Virginia

First it was get back "home" and then it was let's put pressure on our current home. Now, it's time to crank up the 'bidding war' against the Commonwealth.

Chris Russell

This would be sooooooo Cowboys right?

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

Redskins Make King Official

The Redskins made some NFL history on Monday, as was reported on Saturday.

Chris Russell

The Redskins Need AP

The Redskins have a contract option on Adrian Peterson to pick up. It shouldn't be an option. It should be a slam dunk.

Chris Russell

by

IceMule

Dunbar to Skip OTA's?

Quinton Dunbar is reportedly going to skip the Redskins non mandatory offseason program per a report. It's hard to blame him.

Chris Russell

The Redskins have made it official with Jennifer King and she will serve as a full-year coaching intern on the offense, and assist Randy Jordan with the running backs. Our original story on this…

Chris Russell

"If you wanted to look up a perfect method to ruin a young quarterback, you couldn't do it any better than they've (Redskins) done it." - ESPN's Mike Greenberg on Redskins treatment of Dwayne Haskins.…

Chris Russell

Dan Snyder's new stadium adventure! Via Google & Locked on Redskins

Chris Russell