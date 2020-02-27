Trent Still Reportedly Wants a Trade or an Extension

In every post that we've had on the Trent Williams situation since taking over RedskinsReport.com, we've tried to warn Redskins fans and anyone else reading how difficult the Trent Williams situation was.

Now, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media - Williams still is trying to draw a line in the sand.

This should not be surprising to anyone that has followed along and used some common sense.

This was never going to be easy just because of an openness to talk or a desire to end the war.

Why would it be?

Yet many Redskins fans - at least those that have keyboard muscles on twitter - thought it was a slam dunk.

No. There were too many options and complicating factors.

Listen -- Ron Rivera is a great people's person and I think I know Williams well enough (having covered his entire career) to say that he's a good, reasonable person too.

Reasonable, good people can want to get together and do business but it doesn't always work out.

The NFL Draft is loaded with left tackle prospects but in my opinion and I think in almost every mock draft I've seen, there's no clear-cut No. 1 at the position and nobody that anyone has at No. 2.

Washington still has Geron Christian, going into his third year, but it's hard to fathom him being anything more than a fairly decent backup or fringe starter.

The Redskins need to address this position sooner than later, but outside of Anthony Castonzo of the Colts, a 31+ year old veteran who is very good, the left tackle free agent market is very dubious.

Then there's this, which is what we've strongly speculated on and encouraged the Redskins to do.

A 2nd-round pick is probably the absolute best you can do for Williams after Bruce Allen completely screwed the situation up last year.

