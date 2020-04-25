RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Trent Williams Finally Traded

Chris Russell

A deal that had to be made was just made early Saturday afternoon by the Redskins. 

As they were on the clock in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, they sent Trent Williams to the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Shanahan, who helped draft him in Washington back in 2010. 

The Redskins will receive a fifth-round pick in today's draft and a third-round pick in next year's 2021 NFL Draft. 

This is more than good enough value for the Redskins, who simply had no choice. 

The Redskins also drafted who they hope will be their left tackle of the future from the national champion LSU Tigers, Saahdiq Charles. 

Saahdiq Charles & Lloyd Cushenberry
© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

We'll have more on him in another post. 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Washington Redskins - 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog/Open Discussion - 2nd/3rd Rounds

We're back for the second and third-rounds of the NFL Draft! The Washington Redskins as of show time only have one choice (No. 66) but could they get more?

Chris Russell

by

SI Draft Tracker

Trent Denies Nixing Trade to Vikings

The Trent Williams saga continues for now. It could end today. It could go on forever. The San Francisco 49ers apparently are the only ones left on the clock.

Chris Russell

Antonio Gibson is coming home!

Chris Russell

Rap Sheet says Trent killed off Vikings deal.

Chris Russell

Family of 3rd-Round Pick Antonio Gibson are Redskins fans.

Chris Russell

Redskins Select a "Swiss-Army Knife"

The Washington Redskins tried to hit a home run in the third round of the NFL Draft in 2020, as they did in 2019 with Terry McLaurin.

Chris Russell

Washington Redskins - 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog/Open Discussion Thread

All the action for Thursday night and round one + the aftermath will be right here for the Washington Redskins!

Chris Russell

by

IvanLambert

SNIDER: Redskins gain multiple help from one player

Antonio Gibson is the Washington Redskins third-round pick in the NFL Draft. Versatility and explosiveness is something the Skins couldn't resist.

RickSnider

Grading Chase

Report card grades are in for the Washington Redskins selection of Chase Young. Surprise! The Ohio State defensive end is highly regarded.

Chris Russell

"Locked on Redskins" PODCAST - Friday April 24, 2020

Chris Russell