Trent Williams Finally Traded

A deal that had to be made was just made early Saturday afternoon by the Redskins.

As they were on the clock in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, they sent Trent Williams to the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Shanahan, who helped draft him in Washington back in 2010.

The Redskins will receive a fifth-round pick in today's draft and a third-round pick in next year's 2021 NFL Draft.

This is more than good enough value for the Redskins, who simply had no choice.

The Redskins also drafted who they hope will be their left tackle of the future from the national champion LSU Tigers, Saahdiq Charles.

© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

We'll have more on him in another post.

