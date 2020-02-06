Trent Williams Firmly in the Plans?

The latest on the Trent Williams saga appears to be this, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

We covered many of the issues in this post earlier this week, but one item that RedskinsReport.com has been able to confirm is this:

The Redskins can guarantee a portion or a large part of Williams remaining one year of base salary at their discretion, per a league source.

It's $12.5 million and the base salary is not fully guaranteed until he's on the week one roster as a NFL vested veteran.

In other words -- if the Redskins wanted to give Williams some assurance that he just won't be released in training camp or kicked to the curb like Bruce Allen did last year - they could.

They could guarantee him 5, 7, 10 million or whatever they wanted and that was satisfactory to Williams and do it on March 1st or 15th or whenever.

The problem? He of course would have to pass a physical and more importantly - he would have to be able to prove that he can wear a helmet and play.

Perhaps that date is June 1st so the Redskins and Williams have a test trial?

That's the only way this is going to work in my opinion. What do you say?

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.