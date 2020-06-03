Trent Williams on new helmet: "I actually have it now. It fits fine.”

Earlier this week, NFL insider Ian Rapoport hosted Trent Williams on his podcast “Rapsheet and Friends.” The pair spent about 15 minutes discussing all things football, including the anticipation of being a 49er, Williams’ departure from the Redskins, and what Trent is most excited for this upcoming season.

The conversation started with an awkward exchange, with both parties acknowledging “how weird it is” for Williams to be introduced as a San Francisco 49er. But Williams mentioned that he was excited and ready to move on with the next chapter in his life. He also expressed how lucky he was to “have a sense of familiarity” within the San Francisco organization.

He referenced his relationship with run-game coordinator Mike McDaniel, assistant game-planning coach Chris Foerster, tight-end coach Jon Embree, and running backs coach Bobby Turner as familiar faces he worked with while in Washington. Not to mention the obvious connection to Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, and Mike Shanahan, who drafted him.

He shared that he was, “blessed that there wouldn’t be a ‘culture shock’ while joining the organization. And that at this point in his career he appreciates that.”

From the beginning, Williams said he has been accepted “with open arms” to the 49ers organization and that he felt blessed to be a part of one of the better teams in the NFC.

When asked how long San Francisco had been on his radar, he said he and his agent Vincent Taylor, had their eye on the 49ers “for a few months” now. But the quarantine, and impending retirement of star left tackle Joe Staley, was a barrier. He wanted to be respectful of Staley and give him space to process his retirement. And once Staley officially made his announcement, the conversations started back up again.

In terms of free agent destinations, Williams mentioned that the 49ers were at the top of his list, and his “number one destination.” And although he is slated to play this year, a new long-term deal has not been negotiated yet. He mentioned that he didn’t feel right asking for “lofty expectations” considering his absence from the NFL last season, and that a slight modification to his current deal gave him more guaranteed money upfront.

But some of the most intriguing news came about while discussing the Redskins. When asked if Williams ever considered retirement, he answered with a stark “never.”

In fact, Williams claimed that he would have played in 2019 had the Redskins let him.

Williams shared that although he had issues with the organization, he felt a sense of nostalgia when he came back to Ashburn last season. He was torn on whether he should strap it up for the year, and claimed that “everyone knows my competitive spirit, and when I saw my teammates I was gearing up to play again.”

But, according to Williams, it was the Redskins that ended the comeback conversation. And it came around the time he reported to Ashburn for a physical.

If you recall, Williams claimed that his team issued helmet didn’t fit and hurt too much to play in. He claimed that his restructured scalp had grown sensitive post-surgery and he didn’t feel comfortable playing with it. Consequently, the team failed him on his physical and the relationship began to strain further. Some members of the organization felt like he was posturing.

"I was a few days away from getting a helmet that would work. The equipment guys mentioned that a new one would be customized and ready by Tuesday. But then I was put on NFI before I even had the chance to play. The helmet was ready on Tuesday. I actually have it now. It fits fine.”

Ultimately, Williams was traded to San Francisco and he is ready to move on with the next chapter of his career. He is particularly excited about the competition he will face during practices and during the work week.



When asked if the 49ers defense played a role in his decision to choose the Bay Area, he said “of course.” He went on to say, “Iron sharpens iron, and I get most of my work in when the lights aren’t on.” He referenced Nick Bosa as someone who he is excited to go against, and will help refine his craft.

He ended the conversation with an indirect jab at the Redskins. When asked if he is excited to play with Jimmy Garoppolo, he said, “Jimmy G is awesome. He is a proven QB you can win with. It’s hard to find a QB to win with. That’s why their contracts are the way they are. Unfortunately throughout my career, there hasn’t been a lot of success [in terms of quarterback play], and it was musical chairs back there.”

To conclude, Williams said it will be an emotional moment when he takes the field in the fall. He shared that he has thought about it “a lot” and that he has overcome so much. Whether it has been overcoming cancer, the fallout with the Redskins, or simply getting his health in order.

“Life in this world isn’t promised”, Williams shared, and “I feel like i’m blessed and can’t wait to take advantage of the opportunity that was given.”

It’ll be interesting to see Williams in a red and gold jersey this upcoming season. Especially in Levis Stadium on December 13th, when his new team hosts his old.

