Trent Williams can say whatever he wants and who the hell am I to tell him what to do or how to do it? Let me start there.

In another revealing interview about his sordid situation with the Redskins, Williams dropped a few hammers down with Les Carpenter and the Washington Post.

He also should stop talking from here on out. Wait, what?

Yes. Williams should stop talking. At this point, he's only hurting his cause.

His first media gathering with reporters absolutely infuriated Redskins President/GM Bruce Allen and Owner Daniel Snyder, per a source.

The more he talks, the more they are capable of digging in and playing the revenge game.

The estranged left tackle of the Washington Redskins should not throw any more right hooks or gut punches to his current employer.

In the story published Thursday, Williams told Les Carpenter in Houston, at his gym that he trains boxers at, that he still doesn't see a happy ending of any sort between he and the Redskins.

"I don't see how it can be reconciled."

Williams is recovering from a cancerous growth on his scalp that he feels was not evaluated correctly by the Redskins medical staff.

Williams was put on the Non Football Injured list about a week after reporting to Redskins Park for the first time this year, which was on the day of the trade deadline.

His season ended a week earlier than required by the NFL's roster exemption and then he was informed that the Redskins would not pay him, as was their right.

The Redskins saved roughly $14 million dollars in salary cap space moving forward. Williams forfeited somewhere between $14-20 million in salary, pro-rated signing bonus and daily fines for refusing to report.

"At the end of the day, I'm a human being. I ain't like a dog and you can slap s--- out of me and I'm going to come back the next morning with my tail wagging," Williams told Carpenter.

If I'm being completely honest - that's not the metaphor that I would use because of what it invokes, even though I understand what Williams is trying to get at.

Williams, apparently was going to play for the Redskins if he could have found a helmet that felt comfortable. According to the column, interim head coach Bill Callahan was working on getting Williams a custom-made helmet that could have led to Williams practicing on the day the roster exemption expired.

Instead, his season was ended well before that helmet arrived and before the Redskins had to make a decision.

Why? As we said back then, it was an unnecessary and retaliatory move by a man hell bent on revenge, Bruce Allen, who obviously had to green light a decision like this with Dan Snyder.

That's the problem. Williams thinks he has an ally to some degree in Snyder, but that doesn't appear to be the case anymore. Snyder helped arrange the medical procedure that led to the removal of the cancerous growth on Williams' scalp.

Because the sense is that Allen and Snyder will attempt to make Williams miserable - they could refuse to trade him again this off-season.

Then what? Even if this year counts toward the fulfillment of his contract (expected to be the case), Williams is still under terms for the 2020 season.

The Redskins do not have to trade him, release him or do anything with him.

At that point, what does Williams do? Does he sit out for two full years? Does he forfeit another 10+ million dollars

He could play, I suppose. That will be a lot of fun. For no one.

Or the Redskins could just continue to be petulant by not trading him and essentially try to ruin his career.

I don't know if Trent has really thought about that aspect. He should, if he hasn't.

The Redskins refused to trade him this season partially because of value, partially because of salary cap relief but mostly because of principle and revenge.

That's how Bruce Allen operates. If he's in power still, this fight can go 15 rounds. If he's not, Williams stands a much greater chance but it's far from a certain resolution.

Unless Williams wants to become the next Cus D'Amato for his full-time gig, he should just zip it from here.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.