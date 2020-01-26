RedskinsReport
Tress Goes Bowling, Former Redskins Shine

Chris Russell

Tress Way, the lone Redskins representative in game action participated in his first NFL Pro Bowl Sunday in Orlando. 

In the first half, Way had two punts for a total of 82 yards, an average of 41 per punt. He just recovered a blocked extra point attempt too. 

On both Way punts, former Redskins receiver and kick returner and current Bills Pro Bowl returner Andre Roberts, who returned both kicks for a total of 11 yards. 

Roberts had two catches for a total of 30 yards including a touchdown in the first half.

Kirk Cousins is on now and just threw a touchdown pass to Davante Adams of the Packers after hooking up on a deep pass to Michael Thomas and taking an unnecessary shot from Earl Thomas of the Ravens.  

Brandon Scherff was named a Pro Bowl reserve but due to surgery, he is not participating. 

Landon Collins and Matt Ioannidis were both alternates but did not make the actual game. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

