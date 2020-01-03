RedskinsMaven
Tress Way is a 2nd Team All-Pro!

Chris Russell

It took a non-descript punter to know a great punter, I guess. Bruce Allen didn't make many right moves as the Redskins emperor over a decade of destruction. 

However, one player the Redskins landed under his "leadership" is the studly Tress Way, who continues to pile up the honors. He's an All-Pro for the first time! 

First it was NFC Special Teams Player of the Week earlier this season. Then it was the starter for the NFC in the Pro Bowl. After that, it was a very deserving contract extension. 

Ironically, the last time the Redskins had a first-team All-Pro, was a punter as well, Matt Turk in 1996. Yes, 1996. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

