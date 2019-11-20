Snider: Tua Costs the Redskins

Tua Tagovailoa’s season-ending injury may have cost the Washington Redskins a first-round pick next spring.

The Alabama quarterback might have been the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft where the Redskins are currently entombed. Maybe the Redskins move to first overall or slip to third to fifth, but right now they’re likely in line for second.

The Redskins probably wouldn’t have taken Tagovailoa after the Cincinnati Bengals select Joe Burrow with the first overall pick on April 23. However, Washington could have peddled the Tagovailoa pick for three firsts as per Robert Griffin III in 2012. That is, until the passer suffered a broken hip on Saturday. Tagovailoa is maybe a first-round pick but far down the line. Who knows, somebody will take a gamble at the end.

Sure, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young becoming the new No. 2 overall pick will draw offers, but not like a quarterback. The Redskins could probably get two firsts for Young, but not three.

Ultimately, the Redskins need to trade down because the needs are too many to pass up an extra first-rounder. Sure, Washington needs a left tackle like Georgia’s Andrew Thomas and could use Young or even Tagovailoa, but they need a fistful of newcomers to escape the rock bottom of the NFL and not a single star.

Trading to the middle of the first round could merit Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo to replace Josh Norman or Southern Cal offensive tackle Austin Jackson as Trent Williams’ heir. Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs or Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam would fill holes. Who knows, Tagovailoa might even be there so they’d still get a passer plus an extra first.

Trading Tagovailoa’s rights would have been a real boost though, even helping the Redskins rebound a year quicker.

The Redskins have picked in the top 10 just 17 times since 1960 when Penn State quarterback Richie Lucas went fourth overall only to never play for the Redskins in a brief NFL career. Ernie Davis was the only No. 1 pick over 60 drafts and was immediately traded to Cleveland for Bobby Mitchell, who became a Pro Football Hall of Famer while Davis died a year later of leukemia.

There have been three No. 2 overall selections – Griffin (2012), LaVar Arrington (2000) and Norm Snead (1961) – all via trades. None had a long career with the Redskins, though Arrington made three Pro Bowls.

Three No. 3 overall picks included Chris Samuels (2000 via trade), Heath Shuler (1994) and Charley Taylor (1964) with Taylor in the hall of famer and Samuels recently added to the Redskins ring of fame.

Mostly, the Redskins top 10 picks have largely been successes even if only a few years. The strangest selection was Charlie Gogolak (1966) as sixth overall. He was among the first soccer-style kickers during his three-year Redskins tenure.

Nowadays, the Redskins will be looking for quantity over quality in rebuilding from what may be the team’s worst season since 1961 when finishing 1-12-1. Too bad Tagovailoa can’t help.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide.