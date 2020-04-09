Tua Losing Top-10 Teams?

I've made myself clear. The Redskins should not be in any way, shape or form in the Tua Tagovailoa business.

Ron Rivera could love him. Kyle Smith could worship the ground he walks on because he played at Alabama.

I know they are far, far, far from convinced about Dwayne Haskins long-term viability.

There's a lot of reasons why they would "Tank for Tua" but it shouldn't happen. Maybe in a different draft and world? Who knows?

The reason they shouldn't be in the Tagovailoa business is strictly because of injury. It's not because they love Haskins. They don't. Like? Maybe.

The injury is the only concern I really have about Tagovailoa but it's an enormous one. Not just his hip. As we've been saying all along, it's a half dozen or so injuries and now finally (thankfully) someone that I respect and uses common sense, former NFL GM, Michael Lombardi says the same thing.

If you listen closely to Lombardi and what he's been told and heard, along with the corresponding story below - it's more than reasonable to think that teams like Miami and perhap the L-A Chargers have taken Tagovailoa off their board.

"They flunked him on not just the hip, on the multitude of injuries. The risk far outweighs the reward."

Who knows? Maybe the Redskins have but I would doubt it.

In the next few weeks, you're going to hear a lot of talk about Tua's body. You heard it all here first, if you've been with us. We've pounded this issue when everyone was focused on just his hip.

This story has always been there. People just refused to think about it.

Really? You don't say! You don't think the Miami Dolphins know this? There's no chance they can be that stupid to jump up and sell the ranch for a quality young man who won't stay on the field.

One other thing - under normal work rules - a medical recheck would be happening in Indianapolis this week. That's obviously not the case.

How are teams doing follow up evaluations beyond what they got in late February? They're not.

His agent can say whatever he wants.

I can, too. It shouldn't even be a consideration for the Redskins.

Whoever rolls the dice is going to get a quality young quarterback who is permanently entrenched on the weekly injury report or is missing parts of the season.

You just can't have that. Period.

