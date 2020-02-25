RedskinsReport
Tua to Meet With Redskins

Chris Russell

Late Monday night, we first found out via long time NFL Draft analyst Tony Pauline that the Washington Redskins are meeting with Tua Tagovailoa this week at the NFL Combine.

As Pauline wrote in part: "Tua has an “official 45” meeting with the Redskins."

Pauline further explained the commonly known thoughts of the Redskins brass:
"There are some in the Washington front office who are not sold on Dwayne Haskins, last year’s first-round selection. But this is more about the franchise doing their due diligence than anything else."

Well that solves it! They are just meeting with the second-best quarterback according to most in the draft, just for due diligence. 

Or maybe it's because they are considering doing what the Arizona Cardinals did last year?

As I've said a thousand times, Tagovailoa seems like everything you would want in a quarterback on the next level. 

Winner, mobile, big arm, accurate and Nick Saban/Alabama groomed. 

The only major problem is his injury history. Sure he'll be cleared medically but how could anyone ever count on him to stay healthy considering what he's already been through? 

Is he injury prone? I don't know. Is Derrius Guice? He says he's not. 

Here's the problem: How do you trust that he's not at the most critical position in sports?

I can't. Maybe you can. Hopefully the Redskins will not. 

Oh and my opinion has absolutely zero to do with the fact that Tagovailoa is a Cowboys fan. That means zero on a scale of 1-10 to me. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

