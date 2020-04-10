Updating Destinee

Fellow Redskins Fans:

Our young friend and fellow Redskins fan Destinee Loggins remains at St Jude’s in Memphis, TN.

She is battling Leukemia and its many consequences.

Below are a few updates from her mom Allyson which I have edited due to space.

March 11



Destinee was admitted back into the hospital last night. We aren’t sure what is going on as of right now. They have done lots of blood work and we will know something hopefully today.

She is getting ready to go down for a PET scan.

Please say a prayer for Destinee!

March 16 note by Ivan Lambert

To demonstrate his empathy and love for his daughter, Travis (Destinee’s father), determined he would have his shaved as well. Not only that, but he permitted Destinee to be the one to shave his head.

Destinee Loggins Mom (Allyson)

March 18

Today has been a very busy and stressful day.

Destinee wasn’t feeling well; they did a urine specimen and it showed she had a UTI.

She had a dose of chemo today.

We didn’t get the answers that we were hoping for; her Leukemia and Lymphoma are not in remission. It looks better than it did before, but still not where the doctor would like it to be.

So she will still remain on the same therapy program and it will still be for 2 ½ to 3 years.

They will be adding a new medication to the mix to help kill those remaining cancer cells.

Tonight she was admitted into the hospital because of the UTI.

She spiked a fever, had chills and was nauseated. They have her on a close watch for sepsis.

Please lift my baby girl up in your prayers.

March 21

PLEASE PRAY HARD. This (COVID-19) is now here where our precious babies are.

While we are taking every precaution to keep them safe I know that only GOD can keep them safe.

We have no idea what it might do to these kiddos if they were to get it.

Pray for their safety, pray for the safety of the doctors and nurses and pray for the safety of us parents.

March 31

Destinee is on a break week this week; she is finished with chemo for now.

In about 2 weeks they will do a pet scan and a bone marrow aspirate and a lumbar puncture to see if there is any cancer left in her body.

This virus has complicated everything. There can no longer be but one caregiver at the hospital for appointments or even if the child is in-patient.

April 2

Destinee had a great day today!

She had no appointments today, so we just took advantage of the beautiful day.

Her levels were low yesterday when in labs so it’s a possibility she may have to have platelets tomorrow. Hoping to get some definitive answers tomorrow on what’s next and how long before she can go home.

April 5

Being a good mom while my heart was breaking, is one of the hardest roles I’ve ever played.

Destinee Loggins Mom (Allyson)

Since January 18, I have learned a lot about myself.

I have learned patience, appreciation for everything every day, determination, and to rely on God in every situation.

But most of all I learned that I had a strength within me that I never knew existed.

I never knew how strong I could be until being strong was my only option.

April 8

Today didn’t go as planned and we didn’t receive the good news as we had hoped.

Destinee’s PET scan showed that there is still Lymphoma so she isn’t in remission.

Her scans looked better than the previous one which means the chemo is doing it’s job.

It’s just taking it a little longer which the doctor said was normal with someone her age.

She will go to the hospital Friday morning and will have a bone marrow aspirate, lumbar puncture and a biopsy of a place in her back.

She will then be admitted to the hospital for her high dose of methotrexate.

We know we will be here in Memphis through April 30, if not longer.

Please continue to pray for her as she battles this terrible disease.

We want to thank you all for your continued prayers, love and support.

Redskins fans - please consider making a donation on behalf of Destinee to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

