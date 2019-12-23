Updating Dwayne Haskins injury

Dwayne Haskins was injured early in the third quarter Sunday and did not return. A good thing for the Redskins and for Haskins long-term health.

Of course, nothing comes without controversy around here.

“I want to play. If I can, I will. It’s just an ankle sprain," Haskins said Sunday in the same press conference that he peeled back the lid on Dan Snyder's involvement in his injury and prognosis.

Haskins might not return for the final game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys and of course he shouldn't, as we've said. We'll double down now on it.

There's not a chance in HELL that Haskins should play this Sunday, which of course, means absolutely nothing.

Two weeks ago, Bill Callahan ruled Derrius Guice and Ryan Kerrigan out for the following Sunday's game on the Monday before, so we could find out as early as today.

The Redskins have simply no need to risk any further nightmare to an already wretched season.

