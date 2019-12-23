RedskinsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Updating Dwayne Haskins injury

Chris Russell

Dwayne Haskins was injured early in the third quarter Sunday and did not return. A good thing for the Redskins and for Haskins long-term health. 

Of course, nothing comes without controversy around here. 

“I want to play. If I can, I will. It’s just an ankle sprain," Haskins said Sunday in the same press conference that he peeled back the lid on Dan Snyder's involvement in his injury and prognosis.

Haskins  might not return for the final game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys and of course he shouldn't, as we've said. We'll double down now on it. 

There's not a chance in HELL that Haskins should play this Sunday, which of course, means absolutely nothing. 

Two weeks ago, Bill Callahan ruled Derrius Guice and Ryan Kerrigan out for the following Sunday's game on the Monday before, so we could find out as early as today. 

The Redskins have simply no need to risk any further nightmare to an already wretched season. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Snyder's Involvement with Haskins a Bad Sign?

Chris Russell

It was a sub-plot than even in a macabre season for the Redskins stood out. For the right reasons or was it a bad sign? Only time will tell.

Teamwork Needed to Start 99-yard Drive

IvanLambert

The Redskins were down seven and needed to drive the length of the football field. That doesn't happen very often around these parts. Yet it did on Sunday. A 99-yard drive that tied the game with a backup quarterback. Teamwork was required to dig out of a big hole, as Ivan Lambert explains.

Redskins Opponents for 2020

Chris Russell

Normally, we don't exact opponents for the following year until right after Week 17 concludes. This year, according to one report, they've already been determined for 2020. We take a look.

Chris Russell

Tough story to read on a good guy that I covered for a long time & got to know...Niles…

Could Wade Wind Up in Washington?

Chris Russell

Wade Phillips wanted to come to Washington a long time ago. It's not known what his future holds in Los Angeles although a potential disappointing and premature end to the defending NFC Champs season, could trigger a reaction according to a report.

Redskins Cowboys Flexed to 4:25 ET Sunday, No. 2 Pick up for Grabs!

Chris Russell

Week 17 of the season will start later for the Redskins, as expected, with Sunday's regular season wrap coming against "America's Team" better known as the Dallas Cowboys.

Snider: Callahan Cost Himself & the Redskins

RickSnider

Bill Callahan has nobody else to blame but himself for the last two losses for the Redskins at home. He's just greasing the skids for his departure, which will make fans happy and several players who haven't always appreciated how hard Callahan has worked them.

How did Haskins Stay Out?

Chris Russell

There's some level of controversy with Dwayne Haskins not returning to Sunday's loss against the Giants. Here's the latest as we know it.

Redskins Win by Losing, Hold No. 2 pick for now!

Chris Russell

The Redskins are in command of their destiny in 2020 in beyond as they currently hold the No. 2 overall pick after a hard fought loss at FedExField to the New York Giants in overtime.

Rick's Redskins Report Card!

RickSnider

Professor Rick Snider has his grades in after the Redskins and Giants went at it, back and forth all day in the home finale!