Updating Ron Rivera's First Staff

Chris Russell

Here's the latest on Ron Rivera's first coaching staff with the Redskins, per John Keim of ESPN. 

As Keim details fully in the tweet: 

Redskins assistant coaching hires that are official so far: Scott Turner (OC), Jack Del Rio (DC), John Matsko (OL), Chris Harris (DB's), Pete Hoener (TEs), Ben Jacobs (assistant STs, Sam Mills (DL), Jim Hostler (WRs), Vincent Rivera (quality control), Brett Nenaber (director of athletic performance), Richard Rodgers (assistant DBs), Drew Terrell (assistant WRs), Brent Vieselmeyer (assistant LB/nickelbacks), Travelle Wharton (assistant OL), Luke Del Rio (quality control), Steve Russ (LBs).

We should point out, just for clarification purposes, the only hires that the Redskins have confirmed in print by the Redskins are Turner and the elder Del Rio. 

So who are some of the new guys?

Vincent Rivera is head coach Ron Rivera's nephew and has served as a defensive quality control coach for the last two years on the Panthers staff. 

Travelle Wharton played for Rivera and then began coaching for Rivera in 2018 and assisting with the offensive line. 

Drew Terrell was on Rivera's staff in Carolina as well. Surprise! He's also coached at Virginia Tech and Michigan as well. You can follow him on twitter here. 

This list does not include the reported Chris Cooley addition nor does it include Ken Zampese, who is expected to be the quarterbacks coach. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

