Updating the Redskins Assistants

As of New Year's Day afternoon at about 4 PM ET, here's the very latest on the current and former Redskins coaching staff that comprised the 2019 group under Jay Gruden and Bill Callahan.

We start with the interim head coach who nobody expected would stay, especially once Bruce Allen was fired on Monday morning.

Callahan tried to leave the Redskins organization last winter, exhausted from the circus and his fractured relationship with Jay Gruden. Bruce Allen wouldn't allow him to join his son on the Bengals coaching staff. Now he's free and I would guess, but not absolutely expect that's where Callahan ends up.

As for other coaches from the 2019 staff:

Now for my opinion on who should come back and who should not:

Everyone on the defensive staff should not return. Sorry. That's Greg Manusky, Jim Tomsula, Rob Ryan and Ray Horton.

Each of them have some good qualities, but Tomsula is the best out of that group. He wasn't coming back without Greg Manusky..

He was another coach that wanted out last year, per sources, but chose to come back ONLY after the Redskins brought back Manusky.

As we said yesterday, Kevin O'Connell is the No. 1 priority and we should have some answers on that front sooner than later.

