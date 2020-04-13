Urban on Dwayne vs Burrow & Chase

Urban Meyer has been consistent in his thought process over the last six months or so.

He feels Dwayne Haskins was the best quarterback ever at The Ohio State University.

He said the same thing last year as well as we covered here on RedskinsReport.com So this is not news.

Urban Meyer: "Dwayne Haskins is the best quarterback who ever played at Ohio State." FOX College Football analyst and former Ohio State head coach, Urban Meyer, was a guest of Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks podcast recently and was asked to compare Redskins starting QB Dwayne Haskins and current LSU stud, Joe Burrow. Meyer, predictably, lavished praise on his former quarterback but also had an interesting critique.

However, with Joe Burrow due to go No. 1 and Dwayne Haskins in the cross hairs of just about everyone in Washington, the topic has come up again.

That and the notion that because Haskins beat out Burrow in Columbus a few years ago, somehow Haskins deserves to be the starter in Washington, no questions asked and it must mean that he is better than Burrow a few years later.

It doesn't. The Redskins have to hope he is. It's far from a guarantee.

I don't believe he is as mature and as good of a leader as Burrow. The LSU champion quarterback also seems to be hell bent on working harder than everyone.

I do believe that Haskins is the more talented quarterback and has better mobility than most thought out of Ohio State.

He was my favorite quarterback in the draft and maybe I misjudged Kyler Murray's size and durability but I certainly overlooked Haskins approach in key areas.

That's okay. A career is not made in one year so Haskins has a huge chance to leave Murray and Daniel Jones in the dust while shutting up all the doubters and questions and convincing Ron Rivera and Scott Turner that they have their quarterback.

Meyer did say something new recently on "Speak For Yourself" on FOX - "There's been a lot of great quarterbacks disappear because they get stuck in a bad place."

Hopefully the Redskins won't be considered a bad place for long but they are far from being a good place.

Meyer apparently in a different part of the interview said per NBCSportsWashington.com something very similar about Haskins and the Redskins last year.

Yes, that was a problem but if was far, far, far from the only issue.

The former Ohio State coach was also asked if he would consider taking Chase Young over one of the quarterbacks in this year's class.

"He'd be one you think about," Meyer told FOX.

When comparing Young, the likely No. 2 overall pick for the Redskins - Meyer said "Chase is a probably a little more gifted" than former Buckeyes that played the same position in Joey and Nick Bosa.

