VIDEO: Mills and More en route to Washington!

The Washington Redskins and new head coach Ron Rivera have been busy filling out his first coaching and medical staff for 2020 and he's making more additions on this icy Wednesday near Redskins Park.

In case you missed what's been going on over the last few days, we catch you up via this video recap, including a new tight ends coach per Albert Breer of the MMQB.

