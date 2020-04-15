Wale to Host Virtual Draft Night Party

Grammy award nominee and local rap artist, Wale, will be hosting the Redskins virtual draft party next Saturday April 26th starting at 6 PM.

Per a team statement:

"Wale will join the Redskins Virtual Draft Party on Saturday, April 26 at 6:00 p.m. He’ll also produce exclusive Redskins content during Draft Week, including producing and directing three Redskins music highlight videos featuring tracks from his latest album Wow… That’s Crazy.

“Football has always been a part of my life, as a player and a fan,” said Wale. “I’m honored to support D.C. and the Redskins by hosting a virtual draft during the quarantine. Given the current circumstances, unity is more important than ever. I need everyone to stay home and stay safe while we celebrate together.”

Redskins Public Relations also announced that coverage of the event will be streamed on all of their social media accounts but as always you do need to register at Redskins.com/VirtualDraft.

The Redskins were believed to be the first NFL team to announce a virtual draft party, which they are doing over three nights.

The first two nights will be focused on draft analysis and commentary.

The seven-round selection process will be over around 6 PM on Saturday as the Wale portion kicks off.

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.