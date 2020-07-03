Wall Street Journal: Redskins New Name before 2020 Season?

The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to start for Washington's NFL franchise on Sunday September 13th.

That's a little more than two months from now.

If a report from the Wall Street Journal is correct, the team could host the Philadelphia Eagles and be called something other than 'Redskins'

Mark Maske of the Washington Post, who is well connected in NFL league circles reported something similar and while he did not go as strong as the Wall Street Journal did in the timeline, he had quotes from unnamed sources that indicated strongly this is happening.

Clearly - a major, enormous change is coming for an owner (Dan Snyder) that famously said in May of 2013 - "We'll never change the name. It's that simple. NEVER — you can use caps."

