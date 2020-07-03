RedskinsReport
Wall Street Journal: Redskins New Name before 2020 Season?

Chris Russell

The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to start for Washington's NFL franchise on Sunday September 13th. 

That's a little more than two months from now. 

If a report from the Wall Street Journal is correct, the team could host the Philadelphia Eagles and be called something other than 'Redskins'

Mark Maske of the Washington Post, who is well connected in NFL league circles reported something similar and while he did not go as strong as the Wall Street Journal did in the timeline, he had quotes from unnamed sources that indicated strongly this is happening. 

Clearly - a major, enormous change is coming for an owner (Dan Snyder) that famously said in May of 2013 -  "We'll never change the name. It's that simple. NEVER — you can use caps." 

Redskins fans - have you changed your mind on the name debate considering all of the recent developments? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

PepsiCo Issues Statement on Redskins

PepsiCo has joined Nike and FedEx in making a statement or taking action against the Redskins team name.

Chris Russell

Washington Redskins Issue Statement on Name

After FedEx & Nike made significant decisions Thursday, the Washington Redskins have countered with their own move.

Chris Russell

Redskins Report One-on-One - Liz Clarke Washington Post

Liz Clarke of the Washington Post joins us after her exclusive reporting on the door being slammed shut to the Redskins at RFK.

Chris Russell

Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Jack Kent Cooke's Grave

Where late Redskins owner Jack Kent Cooke is buried + will NFL play all year?

RickSnider

Redskins Camp Likely to be Smaller

Adam Schefter is reporting that NFL teams & the Washington Redskins will have less than 90 players for training camp.

Alan Lepore

Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo Challenged to Divorce Redskins

Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo Called Out over Support and Partnership with Washington Redskins

Chris Russell

Fed Ex Requests that the Redskins Change Name

In a somewhat stunning move, FedEx has issued a statement requesting that the Washington Redskins change their name.

Chris Russell

No Preseason, No Problem?

The NFL preseason went from four games to possibly two and now there might e no games. That's bad news if you like quality football from the Washington Redskins & NFL teams.

Chris Russell

Politicians Say No to Redskins & RFK

Surprise! Per the Washington Post, D.C. based politicians have slammed the door on Dan Snyder & the Washington Redskins.

Chris Russell

Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Turk Edwards + Sonny, Darrell & Riggo

RickSnider