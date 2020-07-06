Walmart, Nike & Others Remove Merchandise of Washington Football Team

If you want to buy apparel for the DMV based professional football team - good luck.

You can't do it at Walmart. Nike? Forget about it. Target has some active links for gear left but appears to have removed most merchandise.

Kohls appears to still be alive and running with plenty of options.

Now - when NFLShop.com bans the sales of the current team name and licensed gear, that's when we'll know the 'spit' has really hit the fan.

I don't buy any merchandise for any team but if you're a fan of the local football team and very much opposed to the eventual name change, I would slam your foot on the gas to get whatever apparel you can.

We've found out in the last week how quickly things can change and disappear.

Walmart and Nike have stopped selling licensed apparel from the Washington Football team. Will you support those chains? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

