WaPo: Rivera Wants to Change Name Soon

Washington Redskins Head Coach and de facto President/Voice of the franchise Ron Rivera made it clear on Saturday night to the Washington Post.

He's all-in on a name change and ideally wants it before the season starts.

Saying it would be "awesome" if the organization got the name change done in time for the 2020 season, Rivera made it clear that this is not just a over-reaction to corporate sponsors like Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo making threats.

If that timeline is executed, it would fall in line with the Wall Street Journal's report on Friday.

Last week, the new Redskins head coach was caught in an awkward bind while doing an interview on WSCR-670 in Chicago.

It shouldn't be a surprise that a human being who is well respected in the NFL community would feel like this, but now we know for sure.

As for the timeline of before the 2020 season - I believe it would be a mistake to rush this situation. This is forever. You have to get this right and take your time.

I believe that the Redskins should announce before the season that they will change the name but take their time to get it correct.

That means the name, logo, helmet and emblem design and trademark issues.

Rivera does not want to be asked about the name every day and I get it. He's a football coach but the Redskins do not have enough personnel to get this 1000% right in two months.

That pressure should also not be on Rivera largely. Again, he's a football coach.

Somehow, if I know Dan Snyder as I think I do and the Redskins franchise as I believe I do - they'll try to put it all on their new coach and that will have an effect moving forward.

