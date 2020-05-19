Was Latimer Defending His Son?

We don't know Cody Latimer at all. We don't exactly know what happened recently but it smells bad.

Something went wrong over the weekend outside of Denver, Colorado and Latimer was arrested on three felony charges and two misdemeanors.

To be fair and transparent, we were very hard on him given the reported incident and of the actual police report.

That was before we found out from Latimer's attorney via Adam Schefter of ESPN that something may have triggered Latimer's reported rage.

Assuming that this allegation is true, it's truly understandable how Latimer would be upset and want to defend the honor of his son.

The only thing I don't quite understand is that according to Mike Klis of 9-News in Denver and the police report, Latimer returned to the scene of an argument that happened with someone else, who allegedly hurt his son, but seemed to take out his anger on his friend and his friend's girlfriend.

We don't know exactly at this point if Latimer thought the person who allegedly hurt his son, was still in the location at this point or what exactly happened, but here's the deal.

You can't take justice into your own hands. You just can't.

I am the father of two and I would defend my children at all times. However, if someone allegedly did something to them - I would have to have 100% proof and I would have to own a gun to do what Latimer is accused of doing.

In other words, because I don't own a gun and have never even touched a real one, I would do everything I legally could to fight for and protect my child but that defense is very different than self-defense.

If someone breaks into your house and tries to attack you, you have a right to defend yourself.

If a person allegedly assaults your child, you have a right to be livid and furious but legally you are not allowed to do what Latimer is accused of.

Not to mention, he reportedly took out most of his anger (apparently) on his friend and threatened to kill two people that reportedly did nothing illegal or immoral.

This is why revenge cannot happen or be accepted. It just doesn't work because if you allow "boys to be boys" you get carnage.

What the Redskins decide to do from here is their decision. Even if the allegation is true concerning Latimer's son and that's a horrifying thought, the Redskins can't allow someone in their building that takes matters into their own hands.

That's just not the proper way to do things, even if it is the truth.

We live in a society that does not allow for that. That's the thing that matters the most.

What should the Redskins do moving forward with Cody Latimer? Cut him now or let the legal process play out? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.