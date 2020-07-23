Washington Football
Washington Completes Signing of Entire NFL Draft Class

Chris Russell

With a new collective bargaining agreement in place and COVID-19 protocols hovering over every single decision, the entire 2020 NFL Draft class for Washington was unsigned Wednesday at around Noon. 

Fast forward less than 24 hours and the entire class is signed, sealed and delivered. 

Presto! Just like that. 

Since 2011, signing rookies has not been a major issue in most cases but remember Joey Bosa and the Chargers a few years ago? That was contentious. 

You never truly know but new salary cap and contract manager, Rob Rogers, got the deals done and in quick fashion. 

The entire class is now under contract and has reported to the team facility. 

The last publicly to sign was Khaleke Hudson, a fifth-round pick from Michigan who signed earlier Thursday. 

Hot Read/Video: Breaking Down Khaleke Hudson With Wolverine Digest 

Chase Young became the highest draft pick to sign and there's not much more to go. The No. 2 overall pick officially inked his deal on Thursday morning as well. 

On Wednesday - the rest of the class signed their deals. 

Antonio Gibson, a third-round pick from Memphis started the party while Keith Ismael, a fifth-round pick from San Diego State also joined in. 

Fourth-round picks Antonio Gandy-Golden and Saahdiq Charles also put pen to paper while seventh-round selections Kamren Curl and James Smith-Williams also completed the process. 

International signee David Bada signed his rookie NFL deal as well and the boys are off and running. 

It's about the only simple and uncomplicated process the organization has had all summer. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine.

