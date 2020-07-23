Washington Football Team is the Call!

Washington's NFL franchise will temporarily use the name "Washington Football Team" this season while it finalizes a new permanent name, the team announced Thursday."

Here's the official release from the organization on the new and for now "Washington Football Team."

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – "On July 3 we announced a thorough review of the team’s name in light of events in the country and feedback from our community. As the process has continued internally, we want to keep our players, alumni, fans, community and sponsors apprised of key developments.

For updated brand clarity and consistency purposes, we will call ourselves the “Washington Football Team” pending adoption of our new name. We encourage fans, media and all other parties to use “Washington Football Team” immediately. The Redskins name and logo will officially be retired by the start of the 2020 season.

"In addition, we are rolling out an aesthetic that reflects the direction of the franchise as we progress toward a new name and design scheme.

The decision to use “Washington Football Team” for this season allows the franchise the ability to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community, and sponsor input. To date, we have been pleased to see so many people putting forward their vision of what the new name and design should be on their social media channels and we look forward to including their feedback as this process progresses.

Starting tomorrow and over the next 50 days, we will begin the process of retiring all Redskins branding from team properties whether it be FedExField, Redskins Park, other physical and digital spaces. We hope to complete this process in full by the team’s home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13.

Included in the link below are uniform concepts featuring “Washington Football Team” players: Jonathan Allen, Landon Collins, Dwayne Haskins, Ryan Kerrigan, Daron Payne and Chase Young in their home and road jerseys. The team will debut their home uniforms in their Week 1 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles and away uniforms in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Fans will be able to purchase “Washington Football Team” merchandise from Fanatics and NFL Shop in the coming days.

Full mockups of the logo, uniform concepts and FedExField design can be viewed at redskins.com/washingtonfootball."

It truly is a new era for the organization. They acknowledged a social media surge as a reason for their patience and deliberation and also said they hope to take all of the branding of their now officially former name off of their stadium and facility by week one of the season.

A massive overhaul for sure but this is the right way to go about the process. There was NO chance that they could do a new permanent name in a few weeks.

The team has already officially changed their twitter account to @WashingtonNFL and is branded "Washington Football Team" across the top of their imaging.

Kudos to Dan Snyder, Terry Bateman, Ron Rivera and the marketing team that was involved in this decision.

