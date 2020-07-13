Washington Football
Washington Post Switches to "Washington NFL"

Chris Russell

In a non-surprising move after the Washington D.C. football team announced on Monday morning that they would retire the current moniker and logo, The Washington Post, has officially made the switch at least in certain areas. 

The Washington Post joins NBC-4 Washington as the only known media outlets in the Washington D.C. region to officially stop referring to the old name of the football team. 

It wasn't immediately clear if the entire publication was undergoing sweeping change. The outlet is owned by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, who joined the parade of retailers that would not be selling licensed apparel last week. 

In full disclosure, SI.com abides by the same policy as has been reflected in our coverage. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com.

