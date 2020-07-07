The 'Washington Whatevers' were expected to be in Jacksonville to say hello to Jay Gruden, Chris Thompson and the Jacksonville Jaguars in week three of the preseason on August 29th.

Now they might be at home at a stadium that could have a different name as well (or no name) against Tom Terrific and his new team, the Tampa Bay Bucs.

If Stroud's report is correct, that would be the final preseason game and presumably a quarterback as smart as Tom Brady would play a lot, which would be an excellent test for the Washington defense.

With everything going on in the franchise, this is very small potatoes but it interests me because I don't care about politics and controversy. I care about football.

Confirmation was not immediately available but one source indicated that the Bucs are expecting this, assuming we actually make it to August 29th, which could be very dicey.

