Wednesday Practice Report - Redskins @ Packers

Ryan Kerrigan missed his first NFL game in his career last Sunday in Charlotte. On Wednesday, he appeared to take a step towards not missing another game as Kerrigan was on the field with teammates during the open media portion of practice. 

He was joined by other fellow injured Redskins players Morgan Moses and first-round rookie Montez Sweat. 

Paul Richardson was not on the field for the early portion nor was Trey Quinn, who suffered a nasty hit on Sunday in Carolina. 

The Redskins didn't miss Kerrigan terribly against a backup quarterback and a shaky offensive line as they were able to rack up seven sacks and now have six or more in each of the last two games, the first time they've been able to do that since 1984 per Redskins Public Relations. 

As of Wednesday and until at least late Thursday night, the Redskins are alive in the NFC East playoff chase. The Dallas Cowboys visit Soldier Field and the Chicago Bears on TNF and with a win, they would eliminate Washington. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

