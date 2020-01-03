Where do the Redskins Stand with KOC?

Is current Redskins Offensive Coordinator Kevin O'Connell staying or going?

The answer? We don't know yet. He's far from a guarantee. However, there is a national report out that indicates he's still the clubhouse leader for the position.

Here was Ron Rivera on what he's looking for from his coaches.

Scott Turner's bio highlights looks like this, per Carolina Panthers PR:

** In his first season as quarterbacks coach in 2018, Turner helped quarterback Cam Newton post a 67.9 completion percentage, the highest of any player in franchise history.

**In 2018, the Panthers finished 10th in the NFL in net yards (373.3), the second-highest season average in franchise history. Carolina finished the season with a franchise record for most completions in a single season with 378 and set a franchise record for most passing first downs in a single season with 212.

It's important to note that Turner, grew up in the Northern Virginia area because of his Dad but that he didn't become the offensive coordinator for the Panthers until Ron Rivera was fired.

He served as the quarterbacks coach under Rivera, which as Rapoport mentioned is still aa possibility here. Tim Rattay served as Redskins quarterbacks coach last year, so obviously that would mean he would be leaving, unless the Skins can find another spot.

TURNER'S COACHING HISTORY PER PANTHERS.COM

College

2005 | Oregon State | Graduate Assistant

2008-10 | Pittsburgh | Offensive Assistant

2017 | Michigan | Offensive Analyst

NFL

2011-12 | Carolina Panthers | Offensive Quality Control

2013 | Cleveland Browns | Wide Receivers

2014-16 | Minnesota Vikings | Quarterbacks

2018-19 | Carolina Panthers | Quarterbacks

2019 | Carolina Panthers | Offensive Coordinator

